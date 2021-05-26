From staff reports
Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected secretary-treasurer of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges, while Kelly Luther of Ripley was elected chairman and Tony Mozingo of Oak Grove was elected vice chairman.
Conference officers were elected by their colleagues on April 28 during the Spring Trial and Appellate Judges Conference in Biloxi. Conference officers make recommendations on issues affecting the courts.
Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January 2015. He practiced law for 34 years before his election to the bench. He is a past president of the Jones County Bar Association and served as a bar commissioner of the Mississippi Bar. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is a graduate of Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University.
Luther succeeded Second District Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson of Gulfport as chairman. He previously served as vice chairman. He has served as a Third District Circuit Judge since January 2015. The Third Circuit District includes Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union counties. Luther served as an assistant district attorney for 19 years.
Mozingo was also recently appointed to the Supreme Court of Mississippi Advisory Committee on Rules after the Conference of Circuit Judges nominated him. He previously served as secretary-treasurer of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. He has served as 15th Circuit Court Judge since January 2011. The district includes Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion and Pearl River counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.