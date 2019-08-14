The monthly Wine Down Downtown is scheduled for Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Laurel.
"This event is a perfect way to enjoy a relaxing evening once a month, so we hope you come wine down with us in Downtown Laurel," the event's Facebook page reads.
Retail stores and boutiques will be open until 8 with each store having sidewalk sales and/or in-store promotions. Downtown restaurants will be open, too.
Laurel Main Street will be selling reusable, collector-style wine glasses for $15, which will allow participants to walk around town, while enjoying unlimited wine tastings at all participating merchants. Those who don't like wine and wish not to partake are welcome to join in the festivities for free. Slowboat Brewery will be open as well.
These monthly events also coincide with downtown's monthly vintage market — The Rusty Chandelier.
