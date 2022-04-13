Laurel Main Street is continuing its Wine Down Downtown for a fourth season.
The next event is May 13 from 5-8 p.m. Entry is $15 for a collectible wine tumbler and wine tastings at more than 20 “Wine Stops” in town. Even more businesses will be open with special events and sales, including some great eats.
Guests are welcome to enjoy the festivities without the wine or to enjoy a to-go alcoholic beverage from one of the eateries in the “Sip ‘N’Stroll” leisure district. Live music will be playing at Trustmark Art Park by Attic Revival. The check-ins will be at the intersection of North Magnolia Street and Central Avenue and the other on Front Street by Laurel Mercantile Co.
Guests can buy tickets on-site or online at laurelmainstreet.com for tickets and more details on the event.
