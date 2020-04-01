A Laurel woman is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of heroin, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported in a press release.
Ginger Marie McNeil, 36, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute after officers Macon Davis and Justin Landrum discovered approximately 9.2 grams of the drug in her vehicle.
McNeil was being stopped for traffic violations on Highway 15 South just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The street value of the drugs in her possession is approximately $1,500.
Anyone with information on this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
