A medical issue is believed to have caused the death of a retired nurse whose car crashed into a cemetery early Tuesday afternoon. Sandra D. Sumrall, 71, of Laurel was just up the road from her house when the Cadillac she was driving kept going at the end of Sharon-Moss Road, crossed Highway 537 (also known as Sharon Road) before hitting a sign and headstones in the cemetery at First Baptist Church of Sharon.
Witnesses told officials that she got out of the car, crossed the road and collapsed. A passerby immediately began administering CPR, then volunteer firefighters did the same and EMServ Ambulance medics did too as she was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was pronounced dead at the hospital by Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall, who is no relation to the deceased. “I knew her,” he said. “She was a good person.” It appeared that a medical issue is what caused the wreck and her death, the deputy coroner said. Mrs. Sumrall was a respected nurse who had retired and did have some “health issues,” people who knew her said.
A half-dozen or so headstones were knocked down or damaged in the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.