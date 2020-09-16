While 2020 has been getting a bad reputation, one central Mississippian will always remember this as a fantastic year. A Kosciusko woman identified only as “Dominique R.” won $1,235,666.25 while playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Golden Moon Casino.
“When I won, I didn’t realize that it was as much as it was and it still doesn’t seem real,” she said. “My husband was with me, and he was so excited and was jumping up and down. He told me that I just don’t know how life-changing this is for us.”
Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park in Choctaw, and Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville. Bok Homa features more than 700 slot machines, nine table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a quick-serve eatery.
