Former Rep. Mark Formby, who is chairman of the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission, will be the guest speaker at the next Jones County Republican Women’s monthly meeting.
The group will meet noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84, Laurel). Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, an RSVP is required. If attending, call or text 601-498-2600 or 601-498-9972 with your name. Lunch is $15.
Formby is from Picayune and served on the Washington, D.C., staff of Sen. Trent Lott before serving 24 years in the state House of Representatives.
The Jones County Republican Women meet the second Wednesday of each month. The club is open to women members and men as associate members.
