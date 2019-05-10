Taylor Norris, 3, of Laurel recently won the title of Teeny Miss Laurel. Norris will be representing the City of Laurel at the Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg on July 20-21.
Norris is the daughter of Jasmine Norris and Prince Gordon.
More than 200 contestants will be competing in the state finals. Children are not allowed to wear glitzed pageant attire or fake aesthetics, such as hair, spray tans, etc at state level, making this pageant stand out from others across the state, organizers said.
Winners of each division will receive a cash prize of $1,000, a trophy and a custom crown.
To support a contestant, visit the “Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook Page” and vote for the viewers’ choice award between July 4-18. Voting is free.
