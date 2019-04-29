The Chickasawhay Ranger District of the DeSoto National Forest will host a Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday at the Longleaf Horse Trail. Ages 15 and under are welcome to participate.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and fishing begins at 8 a.m. Participants should bring their own bait, supplies, drinks and snacks. For directions and more information, call 601-428-0594, ext. 5224.
