The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the president’s list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year, and several students from the Free State made the grade.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
The following local students made the MC President’s List for Fall 2018:
• Leslie Agee of Laurel
• Mary Bates of Soso
• Thomas Bryant of Moselle
• Meredith Follis of Laurel
• Tatum Folmar of Laurel
• Matthew Hendry of Soso
• Amanda Welch of Laurel
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.
The following local students made MC’s Dean List (3.5 GPA or better) for Fall 2018:
• Anna Evans of Ellisville
• Joel Marcellino of Laurel
• Emilee Norwood of Ellisville
• Audreanna Paige of Laurel
• Karla Strickland of Laurel
Two from Hinds CC have 4.0 GPA in fall
Hinds Community College President’s Scholars have been announced for the Fall 2018 semester. President’s Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.
The following area students are among those recognized as a Fall 2018 President’s Scholars:
• Bruce Steele of Ellisville
• Austin Blackledge of Soso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.