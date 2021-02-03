A young motorist is fortunate to be alive after her car was impaled on a log hauler Wednesday morning.
The Laurel police and fire departments arrived at the scene on 16th Avenue near 10th Street at 10:30 a.m. to find that the driver of a dark gray Honda SUV had collided with the back of a logging truck — pushing a log directly through the windshield, just near where the driver’s head was.
Traffic was minimally impacted, as police pushed the SUV into a nearby parking lot with a cruiser’s bumper guard.
The driver, who did not identify herself, said she felt lucky to be alive. She sustained a small bump on her forehead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.