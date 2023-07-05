A log-truck crash didn’t cause any serious injuries, but it shut down a road and power for residents in the Johnson Community for a few hours on Monday afternoon. The driver of the loaded log truck reportedly lost control of the vehicle in the 300 block of Riley Johnson Road just after noon. The truck landed on its side and lost its load of logs, blocking the road and taking down power lines in the process. The driver was able to get out of the truck and was treated at the scene by medics from EMServ Ambulance. Johnson volunteers also responded along with deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Dixie Electric officials. The road was closed for more than three hours for log-reloading and power-restoration efforts. (Photo by JCSD)
