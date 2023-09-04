Sharon King, Clerk of Council for the City of Laurel, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Municipal League.
King has served as clerk for the Laurel City Council for 27 years, completing many certifications, up to the level of Master Municipal Clerk. She is now enrolled in the Education Plus Program within the International Institute for Municipal Clerks to further her level of education, skills and experience.
