The Laurel City Council had a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon to hire a Jackson law firm to fight a lawsuit that was filed against the city by a longtime firefighter who is claiming labor-law violations.
The council authorized Mayor Johnny Magee to sign an engagement letter with Phelps Dunbar LLP to represent the city. According to the order, the city “has been named in a lawsuit that involves labor law issues and requires the services of an attorney that specializes in labor law practice.”
Todd Butler of Phelps Dunbar will represent the city in the case Lonnie Johnson v. City of Laurel, Mississippi. A copy of the lawsuit was not obtained before going to press Wednesday.
Lonnie Johnson is a lieutenant who was recognized in a ceremony in the City Council Chambers in August for achieving that promotion. He has been with the LFD for 26 years and his brother Billy is a division chief with the Jackson Fire Department.
Butler’s hourly rate is $275, an associate attorney’s rate is $225 per hour and the paralegal’s hourly rate is $140, he responded in an email to Laurel City Attorney Dee Dee Bassi.
The city is currently involved in a civil lawsuit filed by Greg Burroughs, who claims defamation after his arrest for manslaughter in the June 2017 shooting death of 23-year-old girlfriend Katherine Sinclair in the garage of his home in the Windermere subdivision. He was found not guilty by a jury in Franklin County in September 2018 and he filed the lawsuit against the city and police department the following May. The city hired attorneys Chris McDaniel and Brett Robinson of the Hortman Harlow firm in Laurel to defend that lawsuit.
The council was meeting about the latest lawsuit just before the paper’s deadline, but matters of litigation are usually handled in executive session behind closed doors. Look for more information, if it becomes available, in Saturday’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.