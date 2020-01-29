Three longtime officers with the Laurel Police Department were promoted and one who served there years ago was sworn in at a standing-room-only ceremony at Laurel City Hall.
Chief Tommy Cox said that he was proud to promote three officers who started their careers with the LPD many years ago and are still working in the department.
“This shows that if you do the right thing and stick with it, good things can happen,” Cox said.
