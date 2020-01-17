Grieving teacher, family thank well-wishers, react to suspect’s release
Chandra Harper had a trunk full of gifts as she headed home on the backroads near Soso, full of anticipation after her daughter’s first baby shower. She pulled over for a deputy to pass by and, in a few minutes, stopped when she saw the flashing lights of emergency vehicles on Welch Road.
While she waited, she called her daughter. No answer. She asked an emergency responder what happened.
“They said someone hit a lady then took off,” Harper recalled, “and then they said the woman’s pregnant.”
Her heart sank and her feet hit the pavement.
“I took off,” Harper said.
That’s when one of Harper's happiest days turned horrific.
South Jones Elementary teacher Mashayla Harper, 24, suffered serious injuries and lost her baby in the head-on, hit-and-run collision in the early evening of Jan. 4, minutes after leaving the celebration at The Gables on Bush Dairy Road.
“Everything had been perfect,” she said from her Forrest General Hospital room on Wednesday. “All my friends and family were there. There was music, games and gifts. I got everything I wanted.”
There was a baby swing in the trunk of her Honda Accord and her two younger brothers were on Highway 84 West hauling other gifts back to her home off Hillcrest Road in the Hebron Community.
“I was excited about getting home,” she said. “I’d just bought a baby bed and my dad had bought a rocking chair. We were getting the nursery together, getting everything ready …”
But Londyn Alise Jones never made it to the room that was prepared for her expected Feb. 11 arrival. Instead, the 5-pound, 11-ounce baby girl was delivered by C-section five weeks early, then buried last week, while her mother was still fighting for her life in ICU.
Chandra Harper’s emotions ran the gamut — grieving the loss of her first grandchild while praising God that her only daughter was still alive.
When her first-born woke up in ICU and the breathing tube was removed from her throat, she struggled to ask, “What happened?”
After being told she was in a wreck, she asked, “Is the other person OK?” her mother recalled. “Then she asked, ‘What about my baby?’ … I tried to avoid the question.”
But when her daughter asked again, her mom whispered, “She didn’t make it.”
Quiet tears ran down the young expectant mom’s face. But her sadness turned into determination as she took on three one-hour physical therapy sessions per day and prepared to go home on Friday, way ahead of doctors’ initial projections.
She underwent surgery at South Central Regional Medical Center for internal injuries, then another surgery at Forrest General for a broken femur. She also has “deep wounds” along her side and down her torso that are being held together by staples, and serious wounds to a foot and elbow.
“The doctor said it will be six months until I’m back to normal, but I give myself three,” Mashayla Harper said, a confident smile belying her pain.
That’s the competitive spirit she showed as a basketball player, track star and cheerleader at West Jones before she went on to graduate from Jones County Junior College, the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey, where she earned her master’s degree in elementary education.
In her third year teaching at SJE, that fire was on display in faculty events, where she won the title “fastest teacher,” the jump-rope competition and goes all-out in the annual volleyball match.
“Anything I participate in, I play to win,” she said.
But that drive doesn’t push her to want to hurt the convicted felon who is facing charges for causing the crash that killed her baby. James Cory Gilbert, 33, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused death or injuries.
“People think I’m crazy,” she said, “but I understand that people make mistakes. I’m a very forgiving person.”
That’s not to say that she doesn’t want him punished, though.
“Oh, I want something to be done, because I’ve lost a lot,” she said. “I wouldn’t be so upset if he hadn’t left me there laying (on the side of) the road.”
Her mother said, “I hope he gets the punishment he deserves. We’ll never get Londyn back.”
Gilbert has at least three DUI convictions dating back to 2008 and he was convicted of felony DUI and possession of methamphetamine in 2015, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said at the suspect’s initial court appearance. Gilbert admitted that he had been drinking and a small amount of marijuana was found in the Nissan Titan pickup that Gilbert abandoned after the crash, Carter said. Judge Billie Graham set Gilbert’s bond at $100,000.
Mercifully, Mashayla Harper has no recollection of the crash.
“They said I got out, took two steps and fell over … all I remember is waking up in ICU,” she said.
Family members have expressed thanks to County Attorney Brad Thompson, a former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper who lives nearby and rendered aid until emergency responders arrived.
"I may not be here if it wasn't for him,” she said, adding that Thompson has visited her in the hospital.
The results of bloodwork taken from Gilbert later that night have not come back from the crime lab, District Attorney Tony Buckley said. If he tests positive for alcohol or any other impairing substance, the charge will be enhanced and the bond increased, he said.
Gilbert has since been released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center after his family posted bond to get him released from jail. That’s a bitter pill, Chandra Harper admitted, as she watches her daughter endure a six-month sentence of grueling physical therapy.
“My main focus is her, getting her well,” she said, looking at her daughter. “If it weren’t for her, that probably would be harder to handle. I was going to go to the bond hearing, but she came off the vent that day … she’s more important.”
Mashayla Harper said she misses “her babies” at SJE and is working hard to get back to them. Her mother plans to help her do just that, with home health care, therapy and the support of loved ones.
When asked his thoughts about Gilbert’s release, her boyfriend and the baby’s father Austinn Jones said, “May God be with him and his family. May God be with Mashayla during these times of adversity because she will need Him more than ever.”
Her mother works as an office manager at USM. Her father Maurice Pruitt Sr. is the owner of Orange Automotive in Laurel. Jones is a recent USM graduate.
SJE co-workers have been bringing them daily meals to the hospital and former co-worker and friend Nicole Marie Thomas set up a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $16,000 to help with expenses.
The Leader-Call story about the crash and tragedy was picked up by Fox News, NBC and CBS, People, The New York Post, The Daily Mail, BET and multiple other media outlets.
“I don’t know how to thank or repay all the people for the things they’ve done for our family,” Mashayla Harper said. “It’s very appreciated and we’re very thankful.”
Her mother said, “We’ve gotten messages from all over the country.”
Sparrows Cry, a national organization that helps grieving mothers after the loss of a child, sent a Serenity Box. A prayer blanket that came from an Ellisville church was placed over her daughter’s feet while she was in ICU.
Mashayla Harper did not get to see or hold her child, which is part of the grieving process for expectant mothers. She knows she has a long road to recovery, physically and emotionally. She’s dealing with the former before she takes on the latter, she fears.
“I hate I wasn’t able to … I carried her for so long,” she said, her smile disappearing as she looked into the distance.
Chandra Harper did get to hold her granddaughter, but she had to say goodbye at the same time.
“That was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” she said, trying to choke back tears. “That was going to be my first grandchild. I was so excited. He has no idea what he took from me.”
