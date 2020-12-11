A Louin man was the victim in a deadly debris-clearing accident near the Jones-Jasper county line late Wednesday morning.
Timothy Cornell McDonald, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coroner Burl Hall said, after a massive oak tree fell back on the heavy machinery McDonald was operating on property that had been slammed by the Easter tornado. He was pronounced dead near where Hall pronounced a tornado victim dead after it struck in April.
Sharon and Shady Grove volunteers responded to the call today on Highway 537, near Spradley Road just before 11 a.m. McDonald was part of a crew that was working in the area, clearing a tract of land when a tree fell on the cab of a track excavator, crushing the operator.
Firefighters used the jaws of life and chainsaws to free the victim. Extrication of the “extreme entrapment” took three hours, Sharon VFD Chief Mike Hodge said.
“We commend the firefighters from Sharon VFD and Shady Grove VFD, along with EMServ Ambulance Service medics, for their efforts to extricate the victim from this tragic incident,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We are fortunate to have men and women such as these volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel who give of themselves in times of tragedy.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified, which is standard with a work-related death, Hall said.
— PIO Dana Bumgradner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.