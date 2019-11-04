Tedford explains JCSD’s inventory requests
A major truck stop and store will open at a Sandersville exit in late 2020, Ross Tucker of the Jones County Economic Development Authority told the Board of Supervisors at Monday’s meeting in Ellisville.
The Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store will break ground next spring and open next December, he said.
“They have to finish up one in Warren County and then they’ll start here,” Tucker said.
The truck stop will be at Exit 104 on Interstate 59 and Main Street. It is modeled after a newer store in Magee and will have a McDonald’s and 93 truck parking spaces, said company spokeswoman Caitlin Campbell.
“The final list of amenities is still being worked out,” she said.
The county and some state grants have assisted with approximately $350,000 in infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the huge truck stop, Tucker said.
In another matter, Maj. Jamie Tedford of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department came before the board to explain some requests to get rid of surplus equipment. The board denied the JCSD’s requests to do that in meetings last month. All of the equipment that was listed, such as cameras and computers, is obsolete or not working and being stored in the JCSD’s former training center, Tedford said.
“We just want to have things clean and painted and leave things in good order for the new administration,” Tedford said. “When a new administration walks in, it can be overwhelming …”
Board President Jerome Wyatt said that county maintenance workers could come get the equipment and store it until a new sheriff is elected and can make the decision on whether to dispose of it.
Two K9 officers that were on the list had already been approved for transfer with their handlers, board members noted. Zedd will go with Doug Shepherd to the Petal Police Department, Tedford said.
“He’s aggressive … hard to handle,” Tedord said of Zedd. “He’s bit Doug three times.”
SCBA breathing tanks, which were used back when the JCSD was routinely raiding methamphetamine-manufacturing labs, are being returned to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, Tedford told the board. Supervisors approved the transfer.
Tedford also requested that the department be allowed to send a crashed 2013 Ford Taurus to the scrap yard, which is “standard procedure,” he said. It’s in an impound lot that has to be cleared, he added.
“It’s all just junk that we’re trying to clean up,” Tedford said. “We’re just trying to do the right thing and have things in order.”
In other business, the board approved:
• Assisting with the purchase and installation of a new HVAC system at the Ellisville Library. The low bid was $38,942;
• A bid of $32,485 from D&M Clark Construction of Mize for a drainage improvement project on Charlie and Seals Drives in Beat 5;
• An addition of $5,295 for security cameras for the Jones County Adult Detention Center renovation, which is scheduled for completion in three weeks;
• A reduction in the speed limit on Reedy Creek Road from 40 mph to 35 mph;
• A utility permit for Gulf South Pipeline Co., to work along Moselle-Seminary Road.
