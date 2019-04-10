Beginning today (Thursday), a portion of Lower Myrick Road will be closed for the replacement of a bridge in Beat 3. The bridge is the west relief bridge for Bogue Homa Creek and is located just east of David’s Grocery and Orange Drive.
The bridge will be closed approximately three months, but that schedule is subject to change, depending on weather and other unforeseen conditions.
MAGCO, Inc., the selected contractor, will be using a prefabricated bridge design for the replacement project.
During the 2018 Special Session, the state Legislature voted to allocate a portion of the BP Oil Spill settlement for the bridge replacement on Lower Myrick Road, in addition to many other special projects across the state.
“Our state representatives worked really hard for this funding to be approved, and the county is appreciative of their efforts,” said Beat 3 Supervisor Barry Saul.
The Legislature also allocated a portion of the BP Oil settlement for the replacement of a bridge on Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road in Beat 4. That replacement has not yet been scheduled.
For more information, call the Jones County Board of Supervisors at 601-428-3139.
