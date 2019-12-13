The Laurel Police Department added four officers to its ranks at a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday morning. Mayor Johnny Magee gave them the oath of office as Chief Tommy Cox, other officers and family members looked on. Clifton Bates was sworn in as wife Amelia held the Bible. The former Jones County deputy is a graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Academy. Hugh McCarty is also a graduate of MLEOA and was most recently an officer with South Central Regional Medical Center. Capt. Bill Sparrow of the LPD held the Bible for him. Deontae Pickens comes to the LPD after serving in the U.S. Army and graduating from MLEOA. His mother Patricia Evans held the Bible as he was sworn in. Kolby Waldrop is a former deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and a graduate of the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute at Camp Shelby. His wife Kirstin is holding the Bible for him. This brings the department to a total of 53 officers, two short of the 55 it’s budgeted for. Cox said he is expecting to hire three more new officers soon and he is looking to hire more. Call Cox at 601-425-4711 for more information. A half-dozen or so LPD officers are expected to go to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department with Sgt. Joe Berlin, who was elected sheriff and will take office Jan. 6.
(Photos by Mark Thornton)
