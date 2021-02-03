The Laurel Police Department made three felony drug arrests over the weekend.
Jeremiah Phillips, 42, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after officers found him with methamphetamine, according to a press release from Chief Tommy Cox.
Phillips was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found Oxycodone that he did not have a prescription for, according to the report.
He made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court, where Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $15,000. Phillips was still in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Ladarius Pigford, 30, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found him with MDMA, also known as “ecstasy.” Pigford was released from jail on $5,000 bond.
John Gage, 33, of Laurel was charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found meth on him. He was released from jail on $5,000 bond.
