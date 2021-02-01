A Laurel man faces multiple felony charges after a shooting caused a commotion at a house on Audubon Drive on Wednesday, said Police Chief Tommy Cox.
Gregory Carter, 31, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center after two people were shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Laurel police responded to a shots-fired report at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Audubon Drive after the suspect reportedly fired upon two people inside a car. The vehicle that had been shot at rode off and came to rest at Carter Avenue. One victim was found with two gunshot wounds and the other with a single gunshot wound, and both were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center. The suspect remained inside a house on Audubon, where police stayed until 4 p.m.
Upon obtaining a search warrant for the house and calling for a K-9 unit, Carter surrendered to the lawmen, who then found him in possession of two weapons — hence an added charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. Carter now faces two counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life.
Carter appeared in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday before Judge Kyle Robertson and received a $155,000 bond.
A source close to the matter said Carter is well-known among local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.