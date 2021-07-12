The Laurel Police Department’s annual Fill-a-Truck food drive collected more than three truckloads of donations for the Good Samaritan Center.
LPD officers stood outside Walmart and collected the food donations that filled a Ford F-250 three times, as well as collecting cash donations of $1,283.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the tremendous support made this one of our most successful events yet.
Cox thanked “media partners,” including the Leader-Call, for publicizing the event and helping make it “a huge success.”
