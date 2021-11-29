The Laurel Police Department collected seven truckloads of food and more than $2,000 in cash during the annual Chief Tyrone Stewart Memorial Fill-a-Truck event at Walmart.
The food drive benefited the Good Samaritan Center in Laurel.
"The tremendous support made this our most successful event yet with more food and double the cash donations as this time last year," LPD Chief Tommy Cox wrote in an email. "A big thanks to Sanderson Farms for donating boxes for food transportation. LPD also thanks Walmart and our media partners The Laurel Leader-Call, The Laurel Impact, Rock 104 radio, B-95 radio, WDAM TV and others whose participation made the event a huge success."
