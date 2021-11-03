The annual Tyrone Stewart Memorial Stuff-A-Truck event is scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart in Laurel. The drive will benefit the Good Samaritan Center. The annual event was started by Stewart, the late-Laurel police chief.
Items needed are canned meats, dry pasta, dry beans, canned fruits and vegetables, rice mixes, canned spaghetti and sauces, condiments and any other non-perishable food items.
