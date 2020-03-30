In his annual State of the City address to the City Council, Mayor Johnny Magee gave a comprehensive review of 2019 and outlook for 2020, assessing each department with a letter grade.
The Laurel Police Department is headed by Chief Tommy Cox, who was promoted to chief last year after the death of Tyrone Stewart. He ended the year with 53 sworn officers on staff, after having eight move to the county when one of their own was elected sheriff, and others relocated elsewhere.
LPD by the numbers for 2019
0 littering citations
2 homicides and 2 suspects arrested
2 internal affairs investigations; 1 resulted in clearance, 1 in suspension
4 formal complaints against officers, all of which were unfounded
4 desecration of cemetery arrests
6 drive-by shooting arrests
6 aggravated assault on an officer arrests
9 truckloads of food donated through officers’ efforts
15 disciplinary warnings to officers, 2 resulting in suspension
19 embezzlement arrests
22 units of blood donated in an LPD blood drive
24 aggravated assault arrests
26 local children received Christmas presents through officers’ efforts
34 possession of firearm by felon arrests
44 use-of-force arrests
53 officers on payroll
88 complaints handled per day
111 Disorderly conduct arrests
114 DUI arrests
175 shoplifting arrests
322 drug arrests
490 arrests for failure to appear in court
500 local sixth-graders graduate DARE
834 accident reports
1,885 arrests in 2019, down from 2,106 the previous year
32,185 complaints handled in 2019, down from 32,806 the previous year
“We need to look at some additional funding for salaries for our officers in order for the City of Laurel to remain competitive with surrounding departments, whether that be the county, the schools or other municipal departments,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “There is currently a survey being conducted by the chief to see where we rank with other like-sized departments.”
There were several promotions last year in the department and four new vehicles were purchased — three for patrol and one for animal control. The LPD worked 32,185 complaints, which was 621 fewer than the 32,806 they worked in 2018, averaging 88 per day. They made 1,885 arrests, down from 2,106 the previous year, an average of six arrests per day. There were two homicides last year and both are being prosecuted.
“While any crime committed against an individual is not good, we seem to be moving in the right direction, with fewer complaints and fewer arrests,” Magee said.
He gave numbers of arrests for numerous felonies and misdemeanors — 322 drug offenses, 114 DUIs, six drive-by shootings and six aggravated assaults on a police officer. There were 834 state accident reports filed with an additional 704 incident report accidents, the majority of which were parking lot crashes.
“There is one area that is dear to my heart that we did not have a single arrest or ticket issued on, and that was littering,” Magee said. “I have informed the chief that I am not pleased with that.”
Some people have a perception that there is a lot of force initiated by police against arrestees, when in fact, out of 1,885 arrests, there were only 44 use-of-force reports, which represents only 2.3 percent of the arrests, the mayor noted.
The LPD received four written citizen complaints in 2019 and all were determined to be unfounded, Magee said. Officers received 15 disciplinary warnings with two resulting in officer suspensions. There were two internal affairs investigations, and one resulted in an officer clearance and one resulted in an officer suspension.
Crisis Intervention Training continued with the majority of officers certified in the program.
LPD once again participated in the DEA Drug Take Back, collecting 1,387 pounds of drugs, and the department partnered with South Central Regional Medical Center to have a fixed collection point located at the hospital.
Capt. Shannon Caraway has continued the DARE program with the sixth-graders at Laurel Middle School, graduating 500. The annual Night Out Against Crime was in August, headed by Caraway, Booking Officer Allison Harris and Clerk Rhonda Arrington. The overflow crowd enjoyed school supplies, food, entertainment and information booths, Magee said.
LPD Victims’ Advocate Teya Cooper coordinated activities for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a proclamation by the mayor and a blood drive that collected 22 units of blood.
Coffee with a Cop was initiated by Cox as an outreach in an informal setting that emphasizes one-on-one conversations between officers and residents.
The fourth year of the Fill-A-Truck program was hosted to benefit the Good Samaritan Center, dedicated to the memory of Stewart. More than $2,600 and nine truckloads of food were collected.
The Fraternal Order of Police provided Christmas presents to 26 children, the officers sponsored the Salvation Army Angel Tree and also three additional children whose house was destroyed in a fire. LPD rang the bell for Salvation Army at Walmart, collecting $575 for the program, and officers also distributed 25 bikes donated by Laurel Ford.
LPD plans to continue its mission of proactive policing for the purpose of crime deterrence into the new year, Magee said. The department also plans to continue and expand public outreach programs in order to further good officer/resident relationships.
Animal/Pest Control is under the LPD, and it has three employees. Yolanda Powe serves as supervisor. Last year, animal control responded to 1,162 complaints, picking up 511 animals running loose. Owners brought 41 animals to the shelter. A total of 415 animals had to be euthanized by a veterinarian and 60 animals were released into the wild, including raccoons, possums and snakes. Eighteen animals died at the shelter due to parvo and other diseases. A total of 53 animals were adopted or given away. APC also cleared city streets of 102 dead animals.
The City of Ellisville was billed $5,343 for housing, feeding and cleaning of 32 animals.
During the mosquito season (April 15– Oct. 15), APC employs two part-time employees to spray all city streets, alleys, parks and ballfields for mosquitoes.
“This was the fifth consecutive season without any reports of West Nile Virus by a citizen of Laurel,” Magee said.
The supervisor will attend mosquito training in Jackson this month and decide when to begin spraying for this season. This department has someone on call at all times.
Traffic Maintenance is also within LPD and it has three employees, with Joe McCullum serving as supervisor and someone on call 24/7. They are responsible for keeping the traffic flowing smoothly, by doing tasks like repairing traffic signals, painting traffic lines at intersections and other areas, maintaining all traffic signs and installing new street signs.
“If they were not here, you would readily tell that they are missing,” Magee said. “It is interesting to hear when there is an electrical storm and several traffic lights are out of service at the same time. It definitely affects the flow of travel.”
The Municipal Court has Rebecca Clark as the administrator, and five other deputy court clerks. That number was reduced from seven to six, thereby saving the taxpayers approximately $22,000, Magee said.
“This change was in order for the court to be more efficient and to reduce the overall cost of court,” he said. “As we have mentioned previously, the court does not generate the funds that it had in years past. In the past, the judge had the ability to threaten offenders with time in jail for nonpayment of fines, but the court has devolved in a way that you can no longer legally imprison for not paying fines. This stems from class-action lawsuits by groups like the ACLU and others, and the offenders are aware, so collections therefore are down.”
There was a time the city would deposit $1 million-plus in the General Fund from court, he said, but in 2019, that amount was $490,529.96.
“We initially collected $873,414, but the State received $313,081 of that,” Magee said. “There were other state-mandated payments to things like the Law Library, DARE, Crime Stoppers, Equipment for Court, Interlock, etc., so we were forced to look for ways to cut back in court.”
The city was able to credit $196,155 to prisoners who chose to work off their fines at Public Works, Recreation, Salvation Army, Soup Kitchen and other places, Magee said.
“We don’t receive the actual money, but we do have the use of their services, which is valuable,” he said. “Some of the fine workers have actually transitioned to regular full-time employees in Public Works and Recreation.
“With all of its many operations, I offer the LPD a B grade.”
