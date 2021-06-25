The Laurel Police Department in May issued 353 tickets, had 10 DUI arrests and nine drug arrests as part of an Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant.
The LPD also made one felony arrests and apprehended 12 fugitives. These arrests only reflect those that were used on grant details, not the work done during regular shifts, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
"We believe that the extra visibility that these grants afford us helps to prevent traffic accidents and criminal activity," Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.