Grants that enable the Laurel Police Department to put more officers on the road are “really starting to show results,” Chief Tommy Cox said.
In January, the LPD wrote 427 tickets, made DUI arrests, nine drug arrests and apprehended four fugitives while extra officers were working under an Impaired Driver Grant and Traffic Services Grant. The extra funds give the department flexibility to put more officers on duty whenever needed.
“The most important stat is a one-third reduction in traffic accidents in January 2021 as compared to January 2020,” Cox said. “That means fewer injuries to our citizens and less property damage.”
Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
