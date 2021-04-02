It's not often a firefighter nor a fresh officer receives a police commendation.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox singled out both Laurel Police Officer Raven Naylor and Laurel Fire Capt. Robby McLaurin for their service in the line of duty. The pair received commendations for their services Tuesday at City Hall.
“Our firefighter was somewhat surprised,” Cox said. “He didn’t know what he was up here for today, and we just thought, even though it was the fire department, we were going to reach across the line there and thank Capt. McLaurin for catching that auto burglar.”
McLaurin, who previously served as a Laurel police officer for eight years, tackled an auto burglary suspect to the ground after the individual brandished a gun at the owner of the car. Naylor, an officer with a little over a year experience, achieved the honor of the first woman to make the department’s Special Response Team (SRT).
McLaurin said of the incident, it was just like any other day.
“It was just a normal day, just doing my job serving the citizens of Laurel,” McLaurin said. The suspect was later charged with auto burglary.
On Feb. 21, McLaurin noticed a man pointing a gun at a person in an attempt to steal a vehicle at South Central Regional Medical Center. The suspect ran from the scene, and McLaurin tackled and held him until LPD officers arrived.
McLaurin said at the time he thought the burglar would shoot him and steal the truck, so he had to act.
“I didn’t have a choice but to do what I had to do to take him to the ground and wait for LPD to get there,” he said.
Naylor said making the SRT was a rewarding experience, despite the rigorous physical training.
“I hope that I inspire a lot of women to join the police force,” Naylor said. “We need more women on the force.”
Cox said the tryouts for the SRT take about three hours, and Naylor has a promising career ahead of her.
“She’s been something ever since we hired her,” Cox said. “She won the PT award at the police academy class she graduated from, so she’s just been grinning and going ever since she’s been hired.”
The department currently has seven women officers on staff, including the new recruits, which is the most in the history of the LPD.
“Maybe there is a young girl out there who see’s Raven’s accomplishments and wants to do the same thing,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.