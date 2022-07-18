From June 8-July 22, the Laurel Police Department hosted intern Rainbow Britton, a University of Southern Mississippi forensic sciences and biology double major.
Britton, 21, of Ellisville, will graduate from USM in December. Her major required an internship, and she chose LPD to work with, learning the ins and outs of the different departments.
“We’ve only done this a couple of times, and we’ve really enjoyed having her here,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox. “She’s very bright and articulate. We are grateful she chose us to intern with.”
Britton said she got to shadow the different departments including, patrol, records, criminal investigations, booking, narcotics and animal control.
“You get to learn how everything works and how in-depth the departments are,” Britton said. “My favorite was patrol with officer Morgan, and investigations was pretty interesting. For criminal justice majors and others, it’s a great place to do an internship.”
After graduation, Britton hopes to work as a criminal science investigator at a crime lab or as an autopsy technician.
