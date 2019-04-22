Laurel police have identified the remains of a 39-year-old woman found behind a house on South 13th Avenue as Teeka Hemphill Carnegie. The LPD said Carnegie has no address in the area and her relatives live in Louisiana and Texas. The LPD is still awaiting results of an autopsy to determine cause of death. Carnegie was found April 9 behind a residence in the 100 block of South 13th Avenue. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440.
