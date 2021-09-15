The Laurel Police Department made five drug arrests, four fugitive arrests and three other felony arrests using and impaired driver and traffic services grants.
In addition, 282 tickets were issued.
“These stats reflect only the grant details and not the work done by our officers on regular shifts,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. “We believe that the extra visibility that these grants afford us helps to prevent traffic accidents and criminal activity.”
Anyone with information about a case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).
