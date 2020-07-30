The Laurel Police Department has received reports of a scam where the scammer initiates telephone contact with a citizen and informs them that they are about to be arrested for a warrant by LPD or other law enforcement agencies. The citizen is then asked for their personal information, directed to purchase a preloaded green dot credit card or wire money in the amount requested. Once the scammer gets the code from the back of the card, they drain the money.
The LPD does not do business that way.
The scammer's phone number may appear to be the LPD phone number. Citizens can call 601-428-STOP to verify that they are not being sought by LPD.
The second scam is the lottery scam. Citizens are instructed to send money in the ways described above so that they can receive their lottery winnings. This is also a scam. The purpose of this release is to prevent citizens falling prey to the scam as it appears that they are currently calling numbers in our area.
