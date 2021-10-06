Laurel resident Gerald Bell would not have survived had several Laurel police officers not intervened. His arm was cut severely and no EMServ ambulance was available to transport him to the hospital.
These officers do great things each and every day they come to work, but some- times they just go next level, said Police Chief Tommy Cox.
“What struck me is when I watched the body-cam video, there was no hesitation,” Cox said. “They just went in to do what we trained them to do and did it.”
The Laurel Police Department honored five officers at City Hall on Sept. 29. Their training, use of a tourniquet and quick thinking saved a man’s life on Sept. 11, according to the commendation. Sgt. Ted Ducksworth, officers John Windsor, Roman Moss, Michael Washington and James Gieger were presented commendations for helping save Bell’s life. The officers ranged in experience from 25 years of service to a few months fresh from police academy graduation.
The department has had officers save lives before, Cox said, but the physician who attended to Bell personally reached out to the chief to say the officers did an excellent job. A 911 call came in with the report of a man bleeding severely from a cut to his arm in his vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, Bell was located in the vehicle, bleeding and unconscious.
“We carry tourniquets and other life-saving tools and the officers jumped in a placed a tourniquet on his arm,” Cox said. “They then found — you know EMServ gets busy — no personnel was available, so instead of hesitating, they put him in the back of the police car and took him to the hospital, which ultimately saved his life.”
The LPD puts life-saving measures into their training each year, Cox said. “Whether it is CPR or covering a sucking chest wound or applying a tourniquet or NARCAN, this is something you see real-world results from,” Cox said. “There are people that are alive today because of the actions of the LPD, and I think that deserves to be recognized.”
