The Laurel Police Department made two notable arrests between Aug. 30-31, one for narcotics possession and the other for a reported rape.
LPD Narcotics officers arrested Akeem Lofton, 35, in the 1100 block of North 14th Ave. Sunday for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church while in possession of a firearm and possession of MDMA within 1,500 feet of a church.
Tyron Brown, 28, was arrested on the 1800 block of North Joe Wheeler Ave. Monday for a rape that was reported on Aug. 20 and one count of burglary.
Both men appeared in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday where Judge Kyle Robertson set Lofton's bond at $15,000 and Brown's bond at $50,000.
