After a burglary took place July 24 at Kashi’s Place on Leontyne Price Boulevard, a Laurel police officer noticed the suspect’s vehicle and pursued him.
Lt. Michael Reaves responded to the scene and noticed a broken front window and the business in disarray, the LPD reported. After leaving the scene, Reaves spotted the vehicle and a short chase began, said Police Chief Tommy Cox. Reaves was able to pull over the vehicle near Indian Springs Road and take Lesheiman Patrick, 22, into custody. No one involved in the chase was injured.
Patrick was charged with one count of commercial burglary.
Patrick had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal court Sunday, and his bond was set at $5,000.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.