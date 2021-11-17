Laurel Police Department officers Lt. Ted Ducksworth and Sgt. John Stringer, who have used Narcan to help overdosing victims, were honored at an event on opioid abuse sponsored by James Moore, owner of Moore's Bicycle Shop in Hattiesburg and addiction advocate whose son died from an overdose. The two LPD officers recently used Narcan to save a person who was overdosing.
