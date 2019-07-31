The Laurel Police Department had two new officers sworn in during a ceremony at Laurel City Hall on Tuesday. Cody Bell, a graduate of Northeast Jones High School and the Southern Regional Public Safety Institute, served five years in the U.S. Army before joining the LPD. De’Andre Billiot, a graduate of Harrison Central High School, is a former corrections officer with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department. He graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer training academy last week. Billiot, left, and Bell were sworn in by Mayor Johnny Magee. “The officers and staff of the Laurel Police Department welcome them to the team,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
