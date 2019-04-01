Newly appointed Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox this week announced changes in the department.
Cox served as captain of the LPD and oversaw the Criminal Investigations Division. He was selected by Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee to be the next chief following the untimely death of Chief Tyrone Stewart in January.
The Laurel City Council on a 4-3 vote OK’d Cox as the chief at their March 19 meeting.
Cox will continue to be the liaison between the LPD and the media.
His changes in the department personnel were announced on Monday and will take effect on April 8.
• Lt. Shannon Caraway Pinilla, currently a shift commander, will be promoted to Captain of Technical Services/Community Outreach. She will report to Deputy Chief Billy Chandler.
• Lt. Earl Reed, currently an investigator, will be promoted to captain over the CID, Narcotics and the Juvenile Divisions. He will report to the chief.
• Sgt. Michael Reaves, currently an investigator, will be promoted to lieutenant and will report to Capt. Shane Valentine for shift assignments.
• Sgt. Vince Williams, currently over the Narcotics Division, will be promoted to lieutenant and will report to Valentine for shift assignment.
• Cpl. Jake Driskell, currently in the Narcotics Division, will be promoted to sergeant and oversee narcotics. He will report to Reed.
• Cpl. Ted Ducksworth, currently on the Narcotics Division, will be promoted to sergeant and report to Valentine for shift assignment.
The department also will have three new officers being sworn in on April 8 at City Hall — Harrison Tew, Skylar Prunera and Jason Mills.
