Laurel Police Department promoted five officers and re-assigned one to the Criminal Investigations Division in a Monday morning ceremony at Laurel City Hall.
Lt. Michael Reaves was promoted to captain over CID, Narcotics and Juvenile; Sgt. Ted Ducksworth was promoted to Shift 1 patrol lieutenant; Sgt. Mark Brewer was promoted to Shift 4 patrol lieutenant; Corp. John Windsor was promoted to Shift 1 patrol sergeant.; Corp. Michael Washington was promoted to Shift 4 patrol sergeant.; and Lt. Doug Dickerson was re-assigned to CID.
The promotions came partly as a result of the promotion of Deputy Chief Earl Reed and the retirement of Lt. Jim Thornhill, who went to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Those moves opened up room for promotions, Chief Tommy Cox said.
“This is a great day at Laurel Police Department to promote a captain, two lieutenants and two sergeants,” Cox said. “Probably over 100 years of experience just got promoted here this morning to new positions and new roles at the police department, and I think they will find them challenging. They are well-suited for the task.”
