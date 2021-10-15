10.16 LPD drive

The Laurel Police Department collected supplies and donations for people who were affected by Hurricane Ida and more than $2,900 in donations and loaded up the truck to head to Grand Isle, La. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

 Submitted photo

The Laurel Police Department collected $2,990 in donations and a trailer full of supplies for people affected by Hurricane Ida. The truck was driven to Grand Isle, La., on Thursday. 

