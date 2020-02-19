It’s a job that provides security, in every sense of the word, but without the monotony of most professions. That’s the sales pitch that Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department is offering to recruit people to apply for openings at the LPD.
INFO BOX:
8 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 - Civil Service Exam at LPD Training Center (930 Hillcrest Dr. Laurel); applicants need to get an application from City Hall before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
“You get to help people, and you never know what you’re going to do,” he said. “Every day is different. It’s not like being in an office.”
Entry-level pay is $37,658, which can easily climb to $40,000 or a little more by “working a detail or two,” Cox said. “We’re working with the city to get that starting pay up a little bit.”
The benefits are better than average, with good health insurance, 11 paid holidays, military and sick leave, incremental increases in paid vacation time and state retirement, Cox added.
More than a half-dozen members of the department left to make more money working for new Sheriff Joe Berlin, who was a longtime sergeant with the LPD before taking the reins at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department last month.
That’s why Cox is calling on qualified people to come take the Civil Service Exam at the LPD Training Center (930 Hillcrest Dr.) starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Anyone who is interested needs to go to City Hall first and pick up an application from the Human Resources Office on the third floor before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Hours are 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Anyone who is late for the exam won’t get in, so applicants are encouraged to arrive early, after getting together everything that’s needed from HR. Those who pass the test will then be able to take the next step toward getting hired, if they’re interested. The physical test requirements — which vary based on the age and gender of applicants — can be found on the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s website.
Cox said he’d like to “send multiple applicants” to the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in May.
“It’s no secret that we have several openings,” Cox said. “We like to say that we don’t rebuild, we reload.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.