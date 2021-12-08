The quick thinking and experience of Lt. Tommy Duffy of the Laurel Police Department brought an end to a long car chase last month, and that led to him being selected as Officer of the Month for November.
On Nov. 15, a pursuit that started in Covington County and included four agencies came through the city. While other units were chasing the Kia at speeds in excess of 100 mph, Duffy went to the residence listed on the tag, made contact with the suspect’s relatives and got the suspect on the phone, LPD Chief Tommy Cox said. Duffy talked the suspect into pulling over and surrendering to authorities, ending a 50-mile chase with no injuries or property damage.
“This incident is just one example of Lt. Duffy’s excellent leadership at LPD,” Cox said. David Keyes, 22, of Collins was taken into custody without incident on Interstate 59, near the Moselle exit, and charged with felony fleeing while passenger Cristen Horne, 28, of Laurel was also taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
