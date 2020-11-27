A Laurel man was struck and killed by a motorist on Palmer Avenue on Wednesday night, and the driver is being sought by Laurel police.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Laurel police responded to the scene, and Mississippi Highway Patrol reconstructed the accident. The family of the victim is still being notified, so his name hasn’t been released.
Chief Tommy Cox said that an accident is just that, no matter the outcome. But an intoxicated driver or a hit-and-run incident would make it criminal. The suspect will face a felony charge if found.
“If you hit somebody, it makes it a lot worse when you leave the scene,” Cox said. He referred to a previous incident when a truck driver struck a person on the interstate. That driver called the police in good faith and wasn’t charged.
“Some things are just horrible accidents, but with this case, because the person left, we don’t know if they were intoxicated.”
Anyone with information on this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
— By Jack Hammett/
