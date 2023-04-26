shooting graphic

The suspect in a shooting that killed a 22-year-old Laurel man has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.

Aaron Devon Collins

Aaron Devon Collins, 30, of Laurel is wanted for first-degree murder in the deadly shooting that took place in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue on Monday morning. D’allen Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

