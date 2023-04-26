The suspect in a shooting that killed a 22-year-old Laurel man has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Aaron Devon Collins, 30, of Laurel is wanted for first-degree murder in the deadly shooting that took place in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue on Monday morning. D’allen Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collins’ last known address was on Joe Wheeler Avenue. Investigators with the Laurel Police Department went to different residences looking for him on Wednesday, but he was not found.
Collins has been placed on National Crime Information Center database, so agencies across the country are aware that he is wanted by law enforcement. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.
“Our investigators have been working tirelessly since the shooting occurred to catch the shooter,” said Deputy Chief Earl Reed of Laurel Police Department. “It’s unfortunate that this happened, and I’ve been praying for the family of Mr. Smith. We are hoping that Collins will turn himself in and/or be taken in without incident.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collins is asked t0 contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-425-4711 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Anonymous tipsters whose information lead to an arrest can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers officials say, “We only need your information, not your name.”
