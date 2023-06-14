A Laurel man apparently was hoping to share breakfast with an illegal kick when Laurel police came knocking Tuesday morning.
Tajifa Massey, 39, was arrested inside a room at the Super 8 motel on South 16th Avenue, where LPD officers discovered about a pound and a half of methamphetamine, about half of which was hidden in breakfast cereal boxes. The drugs were packaged in baggies and the LPD also seized a digital scale.
“This was meant for our community, so it’s a good day and a good bust for us to keep this off the streets,” LPD Capt. Michael Reaves said. “Us catching him and keeping these drugs off the streets will keep people from overdosing.”
Massey was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance. He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $50,000.
“Our narcotics guys do this every day, keeping this stuff off the street. They are doing a great job,” LPD Chief Tommy Cox said.
Investigator Michelle Howell is leading the probe.
