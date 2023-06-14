6.15 lpd drug bust-super 8.jpg

Baggies of methamphetamine seized by Laurel police from a motel room. (Photo by LPD)

A Laurel man apparently was hoping to share breakfast with an illegal kick when Laurel police came knocking Tuesday morning.

Tajifa Massey, 39, was arrested inside a room at the Super 8 motel on South 16th Avenue, where LPD officers discovered about a pound and a half of methamphetamine, about half of which was hidden in breakfast cereal boxes. The drugs were packaged in baggies and the LPD also seized a digital scale.

Massey, Tajifa.png

Massey

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.