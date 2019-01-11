A veteran local law enforcement officer turned in qualifying papers to run for Sheriff of Jones County.
Sgt. Joe Berlin, who works with the Laurel Police Department and the Sandersville Police Department, has been in law enforcement for 21 years.
“Speaking with the citizens, I’m just hearing that they’re looking for a change,” said Berlin, who lives in the Pleasant Ridge Community, just outside of Ellisville. “I spent countless hours thinking about it … and I decided to listen to the people of Jones County and run.”
Berlin qualified to run as an Independent. The only other qualifier so far is three-term incumbent Alex Hodge, who qualified as a Republican. He ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat before finally winning the office in 2007.
Berlin, 42, has never run for political office.
“I’m not in cahoots with the upper echelon,” he said. “I get along with all of the deputies fine. I hope this doesn’t cause any tension. I’m just an easy-going guy. I don’t want there to be any negative comments on my (Facebook) page, no mudslinging. If the citizens want me, they should vote me in. If not, I’ll keep working for the police departments.”
Another possible candidate, Paul Sumrall Sr., has picked up qualifying papers but has yet to turn them in or pay his $100 fee.
Some supervisors’ races added some competition this week, too.
School board member Ronnie Herrington qualified as an independent to run for the Beat 2 supervisor. Four Republicans are already in the race —Chad Boykin, Mike Bush, former sheriff Larry Dykes and Michael Phillips. Longtime incumbent Danny Roy Spradley has not qualified.
Former school board member Harlon Mathews qualified as a Republican to run for Beat 1 Supervisor against Toby Herrington, Richard Baker and incumbent Johnny Burnett. Another possible candidate, Bobby Brady Jr., has picked up qualifying papers but has not turned them in or paid his fee.
In Beat 3, incumbent Barry Saul and challenger Phil Dickerson have qualified as Republicans, and county school board member Randy Norwood had picked up qualifying papers but not filed them nor paid the fee.
In Beat 4, Michael James qualified as an Independent and incumbent Supervisor David Scruggs filed as a Republican.
In the District 2 Constable race, Le’Byron O’Keith Jackson became the first Democrat to qualify in any 2019 county race. Incumbent Larry Strickland and ex-Deputy Danny Gibson had already qualified as Republicans.
In the District 3 Constable race, Mike Sims qualified to run against incumbent David Livingston. Both are running as Republicans. District 1 incumbent Mike Sumrall has also qualified.
In the District 1 Justice Court Judge race, Noel Rogers qualified as a Republican and Glen Musgrove picked up qualifying papers but had yet to turn them in or pay the fee. That seat has been held by Howell Beech, who reportedly isn’t seeking another term. Incumbent Judge Billie Graham qualified in District 2 and District 3 incumbent David Lyons and Court Clerk Stacy Walls have qualified to run for that position.
For coroner, Phillis Pitts and Zachary Rowell qualified to run against incumbent Nancy Barnett and deputy coroner Burl Hall.
Tina Byrd Gatlin is the first candidate to qualify for the tax assessor/collector job after longtime incumbent Ramona Blackledge decided not to run for another term.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks and incumbent Chancery Clerk Bart Gavin filed their papers to run for second terms and incumbent County Attorney Brad Thompson has also qualified. All have filed as Republicans.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. March 1 to qualify. Primary elections are Aug. 6.
Candidates who are running under a party must fill out qualifying papers and pay $100 to run. Anyone who runs as an independent must have at least 50 signatures for a county-wide office or 15 signatures for a district office, along with a $100 filing fee.
