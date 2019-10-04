Four siblings were arrested for dealing drugs and having illegal weapons in their home, Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Laurel Police Department’s Narcotics Division reported.
Police seized 323 ecstasy tablets, 2-1/2 pounds of high-grade marijuana, four firearms and $1,194 in cash after executing the “no-knock” search warrant at the Dobbins’ home in Laurel Estates on Maplewood Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Deion Dobbins, 24, and Omar Dobbins, 20, were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm and were being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $45,000 bond. Zavion Dobbins, 25, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm and is being held on $10,000 bond. Kenisha Dobbins, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and was released from jail pending the case going to the grand jury.
Seven people live in the residence — including a child who is 4 or 5 years old and a 16-year-old.
“The mother was at work” at the time the warrant was served, Driskell said. “But there’s no way anybody couldn’t have known the drugs were there. They were all in the common area on the lower level of the home.”
And the pungent smell of the pot wafted through the corridors of the LPD, officers and other personnel noted.
“It stunk up the PD,” Chief Tommy Cox said.
One of the suspects was on a couch with a gun right beside him and three more under a nearby coffee table. One of the handguns had a serial number that was filed off and another had been reported stolen from Sandersville, Driskell said. A box for an AR-15 was also found in the residence, but the suspects said the firearm had been stolen, Driskell said.
“This is another example of an arrest that could’ve gone the wrong way,” Cox said, referring to a suspect having a firearm. “We don’t want to get hurt, but we don’t want to hurt anyone else either.”
Driskell said his unit was working to build the case for “several months,” and that was difficult because the residence was in a place that’s “not easy for surveillance.”
They had to rely on tips and other means of gathering information, Cox said.
“We encourage people to call in and let us know what’s going on,” Cox said. “There are more eyes on citizens than there are on us. They’re valuable to us.”
Officers have to gather solid evidence to get a “no-knock” warrant, Cox said, adding that only Jones County Judge Wayne Thompson and Circuit Judge Dal Williamson can sign off on them.
The marijuana that was seized has a street value of about $4,500 and the ecstasy was worth about $800, Driskell said.
The Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT teams assisted with executing the warrant, which had the potential to be violent because of the presence of firearms and because it’s a two-story residence, Driskell said.
“It was a good all-around effort,” he said.
In a separate case several hours later, a half-dozen or so other people were arrested on drug charges at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard. But the one who is being charged is Mario Rogers, 38, of Laurel. He is being charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance after being caught with 11 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, Driskell said.
