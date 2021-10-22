A teenager is in custody and two people were injured in a late-morning shooting in the heart of Laurel’s medical community on Thursday.
Ezra McDonald, 18, of Laurel was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two victims were taken across the street to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
McDonald and another teen were walking on South 13th Avenue when there was a “rolling disturbance” with two young men in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
Some words were exchanged, then McDonald reached into a bag, took out a .45-caliber semi- automatic handgun and fired multiple shots into the SUV, Cox said, citing investigators’ incident reports.
Police units were nearby when the “shots fired” call came in at 10:46, Cox said. Patrolman James Parish “ran down the suspect” at Queen Street and South 13th along with Investigator Mitch Blakeney. The unidentified teen who was walking with the suspect was released after it was determined that he wasn’t involved, Cox said.
The two unidentified victims — either in their teens or early 20s, Cox said — were taken to the Emergency Department at SCRMC. One was
treated for what was described as a “grazing wound” to the head and the other was treated for shattered glass that had become projectiles because of the bullets, Cox said.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” he said, “but good job by patrol and investigators.
They got control of the situation and had the suspect in custody in short order.”
