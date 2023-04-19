LPD food delivery

Laurel police Capt. Shannon Caraway and Joe McCullum organizing supplies. (Photo by Robert Clark)

 

The Laurel Police Department will be delivering relief supplies to people affected by tornadoes that ravaged Silver City and Rolling Fork. The group was scheduled to leave early this morning (Thursday). 

“We are taking camping supplies up there because people are still without utilities, but they are staying on their property,” said LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway. 

