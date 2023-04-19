The Laurel Police Department will be delivering relief supplies to people affected by tornadoes that ravaged Silver City and Rolling Fork. The group was scheduled to leave early this morning (Thursday).
“We are taking camping supplies up there because people are still without utilities, but they are staying on their property,” said LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway.
Supplies that have been donated and are being taken to the affected areas include tents, air mattresses, portable grills and stoves, propane tanks, heavy-duty flashlights, lanterns, bottled water, blankets, outside fans, adult and children’s diapers, cleaning supplies, heavy-duty work gloves and garbage bags for cleaning outside, dog food, toys for the children and a variety of canned goods.
“We thank Walmart for letting us set up there to collect donations, United Way, Laurel School District, Dying to Live Ministry and the people of Jones County for donating supplies and cash for the people affected by the tornadoes,” said Caraway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.